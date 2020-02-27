Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,482 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,995,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,553 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

