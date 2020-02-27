Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 577 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $96.58 on Thursday. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

