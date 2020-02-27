Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 731 Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BHP Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 368.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BHP Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17. BHP Group PLC has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBL. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

