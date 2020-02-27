Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 733 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 77,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 130,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 674.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,831,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $28.67 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76.

