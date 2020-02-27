Cfra Boosts Alphabet (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) Price Target to $235.00

Alphabet (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its target price boosted by Cfra from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $242.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $216.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.76.

About Alphabet

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.