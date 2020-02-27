Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,501 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $38,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Middleby by 5,606.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Middleby by 266.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $115.27 on Thursday. Middleby Corp has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.27. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wellington Shields cut shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

