Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 464,789 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,549,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,789 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $38,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

NYSE:EQH opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $72,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,174,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

