Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 52,452 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,597,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $38,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

