Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 821,197 Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 821,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,180,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,601,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90. Apollo Global Management LLC has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 71,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $3,086,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,548,420 shares of company stock valued at $221,110,881 over the last ninety days. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.