Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Spire worth $36,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spire by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,961,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 8.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

SR opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Spire Inc has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.26.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. FIX assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

