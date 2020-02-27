Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 58,205 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 58,205 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of WPX Energy worth $38,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,929,000 after acquiring an additional 417,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,694,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,129,000 after purchasing an additional 520,462 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

NYSE:WPX opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.29. WPX Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.