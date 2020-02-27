Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 70,136 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767,878 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,136 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of F.N.B. worth $35,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FNB shares. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. F.N.B. Corp has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $12.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

