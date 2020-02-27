Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $37,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,854,000 after acquiring an additional 210,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,366,000 after purchasing an additional 168,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,078,000 after buying an additional 69,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,720,000 after buying an additional 68,245 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $164.22 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $193.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.24%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $5,991,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,728,703.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 65,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $11,648,242.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 995,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,195,137.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,690 shares of company stock worth $60,640,964 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.