Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $35.50 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 515,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $35,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,762,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,945,000 after buying an additional 374,081 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 525,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 326,236 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 256.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 133,641 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $4,628,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $4,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $319,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,005 shares of company stock worth $16,733,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $68.95 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.24.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

