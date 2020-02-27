Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $36.08 Million Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $36,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,176,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,621 shares of company stock worth $1,763,340. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 2.02.

IONS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

