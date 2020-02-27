Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $36.89 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $36,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12,962.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AptarGroup by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $104.68 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $126.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.47 and its 200-day moving average is $115.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded AptarGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.71.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,564 shares of company stock worth $2,733,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

