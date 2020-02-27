Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $38.94 Million Stock Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,134,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $38,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 113.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

NLY stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.38.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

