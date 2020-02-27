Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $39.05 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,526,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,315 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.90% of nVent Electric worth $39,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 71,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,002,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,350,000 after buying an additional 2,873,513 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NVT stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.70. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. G.Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.