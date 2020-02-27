Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $39.15 Million Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of NewMarket worth $39,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NewMarket by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in NewMarket by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEU opened at $404.41 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $382.88 and a fifty-two week high of $505.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.53.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $534.45 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

