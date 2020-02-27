Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of TechnipFMC worth $36,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 6.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $7,826,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 180,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 75,338 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 51,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

