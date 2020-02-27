Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of XPO Logistics worth $38,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,391,000. black and white Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,598,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $12,060,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 84,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,948 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO opened at $83.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.91.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on XPO. Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

