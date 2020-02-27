Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,225 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of PRA Health Sciences worth $37,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after purchasing an additional 999,295 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $61,706,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,236,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after buying an additional 303,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $21,317,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of PRAH opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

