Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,952 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Helmerich & Payne worth $38,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,450 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,781,000 after buying an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 835,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after buying an additional 103,181 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 751,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after buying an additional 259,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 732,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after buying an additional 150,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

In other news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HP. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.