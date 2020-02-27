Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of IBERIABANK worth $38,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter valued at $1,773,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter worth about $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

IBKC opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

IBERIABANK Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

