Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 116,253 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 984,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $39,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Lazard stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

