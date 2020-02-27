Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,522 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,522 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.02% of TEGNA worth $36,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,444,000 after buying an additional 97,933 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $2,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGNA. Benchmark boosted their target price on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra boosted their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TGNA opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

