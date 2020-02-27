Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 37,100 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 802,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $37,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth approximately $14,000,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,948 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 74.76%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

