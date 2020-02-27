Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.00. Chimerix shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 20,021 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 1,162.96%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

In other Chimerix news, insider Garrett Nichols sold 30,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $65,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,035 shares of company stock worth $85,089. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 56,663 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 743,424 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 576,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 654,509 shares during the period. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

