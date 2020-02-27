Chris A. Ramsey Buys 783 Shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,347.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,350.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $36.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $868.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

GABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.