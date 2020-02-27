Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 128.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,434 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,115. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $106.80 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.