CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 30th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of CLPS worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLPS stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. CLPS has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

