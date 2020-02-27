COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCLAY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $8.63.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

