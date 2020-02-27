Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,873,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 622.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of Cognex by 177.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 60,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 38,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 297.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Cognex stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

