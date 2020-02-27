Comerica Bank Acquires 4,095 Shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,553 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westpac Banking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 850.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Westpac Banking in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Westpac Banking stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Westpac Banking Corp has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

