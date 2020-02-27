Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $5,154,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $2,138,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $697,967.60. Insiders have sold a total of 123,888 shares of company stock worth $11,488,532 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TTEK. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

