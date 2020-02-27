Comerica Bank Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Black Hills by 13.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $585,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 130,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,474.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.36. Black Hills Corp has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.19.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

