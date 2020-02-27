Comerica Bank Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 400,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial to in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

