Comerica Bank Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,559,000 after purchasing an additional 750,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 797.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,844 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after buying an additional 64,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after buying an additional 336,071 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG opened at $35.05 on Thursday. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.61.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

