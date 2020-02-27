Comerica Bank Has $3.06 Million Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,572 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

