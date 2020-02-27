Comerica Bank Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Eaton Vance worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 24.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 81.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 77,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EV shares. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

EV opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.