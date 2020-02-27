Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 34.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786,835 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,645,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,389,000 after buying an additional 304,819 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth $2,499,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 235,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 168,711 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 575,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. Mattel Inc has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $15.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

