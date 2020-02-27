Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Comerica Bank raised its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $930,201.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

