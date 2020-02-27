Comerica Bank Sells 7,530 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 706.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

