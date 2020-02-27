Comparing KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get KBL MERGER CORP/SH alerts:

This table compares KBL MERGER CORP/SH and AdaptHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL MERGER CORP/SH N/A N/A $1.04 million N/A N/A AdaptHealth N/A N/A $2.09 million $0.08 202.50

Risk & Volatility

KBL MERGER CORP/SH has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for KBL MERGER CORP/SH and AdaptHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBL MERGER CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A AdaptHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00

AdaptHealth has a consensus target price of $14.20, suggesting a potential downside of 12.35%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than KBL MERGER CORP/SH.

Profitability

This table compares KBL MERGER CORP/SH and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL MERGER CORP/SH N/A 10.72% 0.75% AdaptHealth N/A 13.25% 0.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats KBL MERGER CORP/SH on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

KBL MERGER CORP/SH Company Profile

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition, buyout, PIPES and secondaries investments. The firm seeks to invest in healthcare or the healthcare-related wellness industry. In healthcare services the firm seeks to invest in outpatient care, physician practices, behavioral health and payor services. In pharma services the firm seeks to invest in outsourced services, contract research and generics / OTC. In health IT the firm seeks to invest in EMR / HER, revnue cycle management, telemedicine and care management. In minimal reimbursement risk the firm focuses on retail healthcare, wellness and preventative care. In devices and diagnostics the firm focuses on medical devices, diagnostics, genetic testing and lab tools. The firm typically invests in firms located in the United States. The firm seeks to invest in firms with valuation between $200 million to $700 million and EBITDA between $20 million to $70 million. The firms invest in firms with enterprise value $200 million to $700 million. The firm seeks to take majority stakes. KBL Merger Corp. IV was founded in 2016 and is New York, New York with an additional office in Newark, Delaware.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for KBL MERGER CORP/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBL MERGER CORP/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.