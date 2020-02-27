Comparing Ovintiv (OVV) & The Competition

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) is one of 184 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ovintiv to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ovintiv alerts:

This table compares Ovintiv and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion $234.00 million 3.62 Ovintiv Competitors $10.16 billion $686.21 million 6.00

Ovintiv’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Ovintiv pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 42.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 3.48% 8.52% 3.98% Ovintiv Competitors -6.80% -1.87% 4.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ovintiv and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 7 5 0 2.42 Ovintiv Competitors 2391 9180 12789 429 2.45

Ovintiv presently has a consensus target price of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 113.41%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 77.01%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv’s peers have a beta of 1.93, meaning that their average stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovintiv peers beat Ovintiv on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.