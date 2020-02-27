Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $34.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Conagra Brands traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $26.94, approximately 8,256,110 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,524,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.4% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

