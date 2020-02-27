CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 259,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,938 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $29,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50,264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,616,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,106,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $98.06 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $74.10 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

