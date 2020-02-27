Contrasting Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) and Mercantil Bank (NYSE:AMTB)

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) and Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bancorp and Mercantil Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorp 20.38% 9.20% 1.26% Mercantil Bank 14.03% 6.61% 0.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cadence Bancorp and Mercantil Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorp 0 7 0 0 2.00 Mercantil Bank 0 5 0 0 2.00

Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.86, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. Mercantil Bank has a consensus target price of $18.58, indicating a potential upside of 0.54%. Given Cadence Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cadence Bancorp is more favorable than Mercantil Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Cadence Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Mercantil Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cadence Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Mercantil Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadence Bancorp and Mercantil Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorp $991.00 million 1.94 $201.96 million $1.72 8.71 Mercantil Bank $363.23 million 2.20 $51.33 million $1.24 14.90

Cadence Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantil Bank. Cadence Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantil Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cadence Bancorp beats Mercantil Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, and long-term care insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail and commercial customers under the Cadence Investment Services brand through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers correspondent banking products and services comprising treasury and liquidity management, Fed funds accommodation, wholesale mortgage, and commercial real estate participation services for financial institutions; and payroll and human resources services, payroll cards, and employee health insurance products. The company also provides debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; and automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 66 branch offices in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee; and 32 branches throughout Georgia. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-statements, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; and cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit. As of March 21, 2019, it operated 23 banking centers comprising 15 in South Florida and 8 in Houston, as well as loan production offices in Dallas, Texas, and New York. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

