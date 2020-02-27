Contrasting General Steel (OTCMKTS:GSIH) & Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

General Steel (OTCMKTS:GSIH) and Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get General Steel alerts:

This table compares General Steel and Wesfarmers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Steel N/A N/A -$1.20 million N/A N/A Wesfarmers $55.60 billion 0.19 $2.26 billion $2.54 4.45

Wesfarmers has higher revenue and earnings than General Steel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Wesfarmers shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.3% of General Steel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares General Steel and Wesfarmers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Steel N/A -76.25% -30.33% Wesfarmers -5.53% -9.49% -4.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for General Steel and Wesfarmers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A Wesfarmers 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

General Steel has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wesfarmers has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wesfarmers beats General Steel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Steel Company Profile

General Steel Holdings, Inc. engages in the trade of iron ore for steel mills in China. The company sells its products primarily to distributors and related parties. General Steel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment offers steel plates and sheets; bars, beams, shapes, and rods; pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts; and stainless steel and titanium. The Engineering and Construction segment plans, designs, and constructs various construction projects, including industrial plants, environmental and energy plants, civil engineering projects, and large steel structures, such as skyscrapers and oil and gas pipelines. This segment also involved in the manufacturing and sale of industrial machinery, and equipment and steel structures; and waste processing and recycling, and supplying of electricity, gas, and heat. The Chemicals and Materials segment produces and sells various materials, including coal-based chemical products, petrochemicals, electronic materials, and components for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber, and composite products, as well as products that apply technologies for metal processing. The System Solutions segment provides computer system engineering and consulting services, information technology outsourcing services, and other client-oriented information technology business solutions to customers in manufacturing and consumer products industries. The company serves automotive, energy and resources, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries. The company was formerly known as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and changed its name to Nippon Steel Corporation in April 2019. Nippon Steel Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for General Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.