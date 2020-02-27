Contrasting Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) & Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:CM)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit State Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $32.66 million 2.25 $6.48 million N/A N/A Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $21.64 billion 1.65 $3.83 billion $8.97 8.96

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Dividends

Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $4.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Summit State Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 12 0 0 2.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus price target of $114.75, indicating a potential upside of 42.85%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Summit State Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 19.83% N/A N/A Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 17.72% 15.57% 0.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Summit State Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit. Its loan products also comprise loans for accounts receivable and inventory financing, loans to agriculture-related businesses, and equipment and expansion financing programs. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, including banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers cash management and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production office in Roseville, California. Summit State Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and prepaid and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. The company also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, investing and wealth, specialty, and international services; commercial and corporate banking services; trade finance, correspondent banking, and online foreign exchange services; and wholesale and asset management services. In addition, it offers investment banking advisory and execution services. The company serves its customers through its banking centers, as well as direct, mobile, and remote channels. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

